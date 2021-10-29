Farke defends his City record and transfer business

Interview

Josh Sargent was one of a number of big money signings for Daniel Farke's Norwich City squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has launched a robust defence of his Norwich City record and the club’s summer transfer business.

Sporting director Stuart Webber defended both earlier this week but Farke was not looking for a public show of support ahead of Leeds’ Premier League visit.

“I will always stay humble and modest but I don’t need any backing,” he said. “I am so highly motivated to help my players, to improve our situation. If someone wants to criticise my decisions that is ok, I take it. I would rather that than they criticise the players or the club. I am not happy with the status quo but I am not doubting what we are doing. I am fully convinced we have so much to give and achieve.

"I can’t guarantee anything other than we will work our socks off.

“If we lose against Chelsea or Manchester City, although they are tough defeats, I do not start to doubt what we are doing. I am humble but I would like to think I have played a little part in this project and our success.

"I was not running around two years ago when we won the title, when some other managers now in the Premier League who are being praised, finished mid-table behind me.

"Back then I was not tempted to tell them how football works. Now those managers maybe have more financial opportunities in the Premier League, but I am not doubting myself.

"I don’t think we are losing a game of football because I am too poor for this level.”

Farke did echo Webber’s assessment it will take time for new blood to prosper. Webber revealed the total summer spend could top £70m.

“Judge us after 38 games. If we don’t achieve our aim then we can discuss we should have signed other players with more quality,” he said. “I am fully convinced of Pierre Lees-Melou, Billy Gilmour, Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis and Brandon Williams and all the others. They will prove they are good enough for this level.

"It will be a long road but there is so much spirit and fight. Even a poor result against Leeds do not worry this side will give up. There is a lot of fight in that dressing room.

“Stuart was very honest about the signings in saying they have not worked so far. But I cannot praise him enough in recruitment. We have to sell before we can buy.

"Believe me, he would have wanted to bring Mathias Normann in earlier. We had worked on that transfer for months but if you are dealing with a Russian club who six weeks before want maybe £15m to £20m for a fee it is not possible.

"The same a bit with our centre back. Of course we wanted them before game day four.”