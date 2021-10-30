Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City chief has turned English football upside down

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2021
Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke have transformed Norwich City fortunes on and off the pitch

Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke have transformed Norwich City fortunes on and off the pitch - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City should treasure Stuart Webber after blazing a trail in English football, according to Daniel Farke. 

City’s sporting director in recent days sought to ease the pressure on the head coach he appointed in 2017 ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League visit. 

Farke returned the favour on Friday, hailing the mastermind who has brought in tens of millions in a transfer surplus, plus two Championship titles and two top flight promotions. 

Rock-bottom Norwich’s struggles on the pitch at the highest level should not devalue the success of Webber’s project.  

“What Stuart has done in five years is an incredible achievement,” said Farke. “From a club under such financial pressure with his player trading he has earned more money than probably any other team in western Europe.

"He has taken a club struggling in the Championship to two titles. In the history of the club they had won three titles at that level, and two of those on his watch.

"We are now playing in the Premier League with many exciting young players under long term contracts.

"You can talk about the infrastructure at Colney or what he has achieved in changing the culture, the values and philosophy.

"For me, it is the biggest single achievement in the last four years in English football for a club without external money.

"Others can judge it differently but this is the most remarkable achievement in this country in the last five years. He deserves all the praise.” 

Farke signed a new long term deal ahead of City’s latest top flight return. Webber hinted earlier in the week his own future will become clearer next month. 

“He is there like a shield, always taking responsibility. That is a sign of character and personality,” said Farke. “He is in the last year of his contract, he brings a team up to the Premier League again and he could easily have said in the summer, ‘If this is my last year we can spend more than we have ever done and I will be praised for showing ambition.

'If it works, fine, the gamble was right, but if doesn’t and I am out of contract then it is someone else’s problem.’

"From a sporting view it would be easier but the danger is you suffer the same fate as other clubs. Maybe Derby or Hull, or Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland even further back. He did not choose the easy road. 

"To think more about the club than your own reputation says it all. To stick to your values when you know you might be criticised.” 

Norwich City vs Leeds United
