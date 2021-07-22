PRESSER LIVE: Farke set to lay out plans after signing new City deal

Live

Published: 12:30 PM July 22, 2021

Norwich City head coach is set to address the media after signing a new four year deal at the club. - Credit: Archant

Daniel Farke is set to address the media this lunchtime after putting pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Norwich City.

The Canaries' head coach will be speaking at Carrow Road from 1pm less than 24 hours after signing a fresh deal that will keep him in Norfolk until 2025.

Should Farke see out that contract, he will become Norwich's longest-serving boss in terms of time spent in the dugout and games overseen, overtaking Ken Brown. The German is only the second boss in the club's history to win promotion from the second tier twice and the only man to have secured two Championship titles.

City's boss described himself as feeling 'emotional' after extending his stay and thanked a number of people for the support during his tenure at the club.

Preparations for the new Premier League season are ongoing, and City's boss is also expected to update the media on transfer speculation and fitness updates as they continue their pre-season schedule with a behind closed doors friendly against Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Sporting director Stuart Webber is also expected to be in attendance for the press conference.

