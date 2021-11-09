Daniel Farke - the man who made Norwich City believe again

Opinion

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke made the club believe again.

Underperformance and apathy were rife at Norwich City back in 2017, something needed to shift. Enter a little known German coach by the name of Daniel Farke.

The hangover from Premier League overspending was beginning to concern the powers that be, with a real frustration surrounding the whole club after a season where they failed to gain promotion.

A brief appointment of Jez Moxey proved toxic with supporters. Alex Neil was unable to reproduce the form that saw him take Norwich to Wembley less than two years before.

With the whole club in need of a reset, City opted to adopt a new operating structure revolving around a sporting director and a head coach.

In the simplest terms, that was designed to ensure the person on the sidelines need not worry about matters off the pitch. They would coach the players, deliver their style of play and build a team capable of long-term success.

Farke was selected because of his ability to work with young players, coaching credentials and ability to work on a shoestring budget.

Norwich needed a coach capable of rising values as much as league standings - what happened with James Maddison subsequently merely highlighted his ability to develop young players.

Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Josh Murphy, Andrew Omobamidele have proven it later on.

He was the perfect coach to deliver what Norwich needed at that time.

Supporters suffered from a disconnect to the team they were watching towards the end of Neil's tenure in charge. Farke reignited that spark, introduced young players and those from abroad who were determined to prove people wrong.

Like any great project, it took real time to come together. City did have to swallow some pain, including finishing below their arch-rivals Ipswich Town in his first season in charge of the club.

Everyone was perplexed when they lost Maddison, Josh Murphy and excluded Nelson Oliveira from their plans - their main three sources of goals removed.

The skeleton of his desired philosophy was evident in his debut campaign. Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann among countless others ensured it was accelerated.

Norwich conquered the Championship with a squad that was put together on limited resources and playing football that billionaires would order. The connection had returned, Carrow Road a cauldron of celebration most weekends.

Daniel Farke had made Norwich, the football club and the city, believe again.

Underpinning his teams was a humility, an air of class and a refusal to conform. Farke's City were always entertaining, even if the brutality of the Premier League proved too much.

Daniel Farke and his City coaching staff enjoyed another Championship title triumph last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Regardless of the outcome of a match, Farke would never appear emotional. He was a man who had time for people, a likeability that is a rarity for football manager's who always seem to divide opinion depending on results.

With Farke, there was always the sense that he not just understood the football club, but embedded himself into it.

He had to deal with his best players being sold, a lack of resource in the market and a Premier League campaign that was about infrastructure rather than instruments he could use to achieve survival.

All of that was taken in his stride.

In the Championship, he excelled. No City boss has ever managed to achieve two titles at that level. Both times his team recorded over 90 points.

The Premier League was tougher.

He could have turned it around. Norwich could have survived with him at the helm. In truth, 'could' is doing a lot of heavy lifting in those statements.

In a season where there is more expectation, where he has been backed in the market and the hopes were higher, Farke ultimately failed to deliver the performances or results that suggested they would survive.

There wasn't a spark nor belief that they were capable of remaining in the league. That style of play had evaporated.

Daniel Farke's celebratory waves will become the stuff of legend. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But Farke's association with Norwich City won't be remembered for those 11 matches but the stellar work he produced while in charge, the development of young players and success in the Championship.

His name has been crystallised in the history of this club, fans will be forever indebted to the work he has done. His football will be the subject of conversations for years to come.

Farke always said that his blood was now 'yellow', as he departs Carrow Road, supporters hearts are full.