Ferguson knew ex-City captain would excel in management

Video

Published: 1:33 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM October 27, 2021

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson always knew former Norwich City captain Russell Martin would make an excellent manager. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Darren Ferguson has revealed that letting Russell Martin join Norwich City back in 2009 remains his biggest regret in football management.

The pair are set to share a touchline this weekend as they face each other as manager's for their respective clubs, with Martin being an ex-player of Ferguson's during his first stint at Peterborough United.

Martin, now in charge of Swansea City, made 65 appearances for Posh before joining Paul Lambert's Canaries in November of their League One conquest before that move was made permanent in January.

The Scottish international went on to play over 300 games for the club and became captain under several managers before departing for Walsall initially in 2018.

Since his playing days ended, Martin has become one of the brightest young coaching talents in the country and was appointed by Swansea after the departure of Steve Cooper in the summer.

Martin's side currently sit in 17th place in the Championship but are looking up the table following recent wins against rivals Cardiff and West Brom. A defeat to Birmingham at the weekend brought a three match unbeaten run to an abrupt end.

Swansea host Peterborough this weekend with Martin set for a reunion with his former boss, and Ferguson has revealed that he always suspected the ex-City defender would end up in management once his playing days were over.

Norwich City legend Russell Martin is now manager of Swansea in the Championship. - Credit: PA

“Letting Russ go is my biggest regret in management. He was an outstanding captain for us when we won promotion to the Championship the first time and one of the most consistent players in the team,” said Ferguson as quoted by Planet Swans.

“We didn’t start the following season very well, but I should have stuck with Russ rather than letting him go on loan to Norwich. It’s worked out great for him though and I couldn’t be happier for him because he is a top bloke as well as a very good player.”

“Of all the players I’ve managed Russell is the one I always thought would become a manager. He was a great player for us and a great professional who went onto have an outstanding career.”