Updated
Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer
- Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher
Norwich City fans hope this is the calm before another flurry of signings for the looming Premier League kick-off.
Liverpool head to Carrow Road in 12 days time and City have work to do to bolster Daniel Farke's squad to achieve their objective of staying up.
Pierre Lees-Melou was the club's last new senior signing, but the Canaries seek up to five further additions, from full back to the frontline.
Brandon Williams is on the radar for a second domestic loan slot, although the Manchester United full back has other top flight suitors.
Discussions continue around signing Greek sensation Christos Tzolis, who is another player of interest, although there are no incomings expected ahead of Gillingham's landmark visit to Carrow Road on Tuesday.
The biggest home crowd since February 2020, prior to the global pandemic, is expected for City's only Carrow Road friendly ahead of the Reds' visit.
City postponed away games against Coventry City and Sheffield United last week as a precautionary measure due to Covid cases in the camp.
How big a concern is a disrupted pre-season build up or is it what happens in the transfer market between now and the end of the window that really matters? What of those reports Aston Villa could test City's resolve to hold onto Todd Cantwell should their talisman Jack Grealish depart for Manchester City.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: City set £40m price tag for Villa target Cantwell
- 2 Champions League ambitions driving Cantwell's City journey
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Talks held with United full-back
- 4 Orient fans identify City striker as mystery goal-scorer
- 5 Ex-Canaries skipper confirmed as Championship club's new boss
- 6 Canaries legend poised to become a Championship manager
- 7 City recruitment chief to join Boro
- 8 Promotion came with consequences for City hopefuls
- 9 City in pre-season - diplomacy, burgers and pub teams
- 10 Sutton backs Idah to challenge Pukki for Premier League starting spot
Is the reported £40m too good to turn down if Villa pick up the phone again to Stuart Webber following the club record exit of Emi Buendia.
Recap the latest conversation with Paddy and Dave in the window below in our regular weekly lunchtime slot.