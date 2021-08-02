Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Updated

August 2, 2021

Who is next in the door at Norwich City after Pierre Lees-Melou? - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City fans hope this is the calm before another flurry of signings for the looming Premier League kick-off.

Liverpool head to Carrow Road in 12 days time and City have work to do to bolster Daniel Farke's squad to achieve their objective of staying up.

Pierre Lees-Melou was the club's last new senior signing, but the Canaries seek up to five further additions, from full back to the frontline.

Brandon Williams is on the radar for a second domestic loan slot, although the Manchester United full back has other top flight suitors.

Discussions continue around signing Greek sensation Christos Tzolis, who is another player of interest, although there are no incomings expected ahead of Gillingham's landmark visit to Carrow Road on Tuesday.

The biggest home crowd since February 2020, prior to the global pandemic, is expected for City's only Carrow Road friendly ahead of the Reds' visit.

City postponed away games against Coventry City and Sheffield United last week as a precautionary measure due to Covid cases in the camp.

How big a concern is a disrupted pre-season build up or is it what happens in the transfer market between now and the end of the window that really matters? What of those reports Aston Villa could test City's resolve to hold onto Todd Cantwell should their talisman Jack Grealish depart for Manchester City.

Is the reported £40m too good to turn down if Villa pick up the phone again to Stuart Webber following the club record exit of Emi Buendia.

