Smith takeaways: City chief on market moves, Mumba recall and hangover talk

Interview

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship game against Huddersfield.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Monday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

The left back curse strikes again

Unfortunately Jacob Sorensen had a scan yesterday (Sunday) and he's got a stress fracture in his foot, which puts him out for a number of weeks. Very disappointing news and even more so that we've lost our third left back in in less than a week. So a tough one to take for us.

But we have to get on with it. Sam Byram trained yesterday. He's one that we've hopeful we can push through quickly. Tuesday might be too early for him.

He didn't feel anything at all. Obviously the lack of training minutes would mean it is a risk to throw him in on Tuesday.

Solution lies in the transfer market, and whether Bali Mumba can be recalled from loan at Plymouth?

We're looking in the market as well, because I think it's quite unprecedented that you lose three players in one position. They've all got some kind of fracture which is going to put them out for a number of weeks. But that is not something we can do before Tuesday.

We have been looking over the last week or two but obviously nothing before Tuesday. We'll have to look for other options within the squad. I've got four or five thoughts in my head at the moment and not just one or two in terms of who can come in for Huddersfield.

We've got players who are capable of doing the job. (Bali Mumba recall from Plymouth loan?) No, that is not an option until January at the earliest.

Pukki x-ray and other key squad updates

Teemu has got a bruised foot from a shot he had in the third minute at Hull. He's going to have an x ray this morning, but he played the rest of the game. So we're very hopeful he’ll be okay.

The plan with Adam Idah is he trains today (Monday) but too soon to come into my thoughts for Huddersfield. Tony Springett and Jonathan Tomkinson will get minutes for the 21s at Leeds on Monday afternoon.

Time to end talk of relegation hangovers

I think I've answered those questions enough now. This is all about this season. last season has gone. We've got some new players within the squad. (Marcelino) Nunez has been excellent. We've got (Gabriel) Sara to come in, we've got Isaac (Hayden), who will be in soon. AJ (Aaron Ramsey) is another one. We've got new players within the team and we are playing against different teams.

As I said after the Hull game, I don't remember dominating games like we have done in the first three games of this season. We didn't do enough to win a game at Cardiff, because we didn't create enough.

Our domination was in the two thirds of the pitch that isn’t where the main currency is, in terms of goals and assists. But certainly the Wigan game and the last game have been domination from us. And that's not about a hangover from last season.



