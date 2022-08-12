Villa ace Ramsey was a prime City target

Interview

Aaron Ramsey is a Championship wildcard for Norwich City boss Dean Smith.

The Aston Villa and England Under-19 European Championship winner made his Canaries’ debut in the League Cup penalty shoot out win over Birmingham City, following a season long loan move.

The 19-year-old jumped at the chance of a reunion with Smith, Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley, who he knew previously from their time working together at Villa.

Smith is promising Norwich fans they will see plenty of the attacking midfielder in the months ahead.

“He's not had loads of minutes with Villa. He’ll certainly get them with us this season,” he said. “I think he played a pre-season game out in Australia, and he’s played for their Under-23s.

"He can do that number 10 role, he can play off the sides as well. He can play as an eight, and he is a really intelligent footballer.

“He's an exciting young prospect, obviously for Villa. He is ours this season and we want to utilise him and get the best out of him.

"We weren't sure whether Villa would let him out, to be honest. He was one that we'd spoken about amongst ourselves as a potential one to bring in.

“We felt that he would be loaned out again after a spell at Cheltenham last season. We know him very well. Liam had that success at FA Youth Cup level and me and Shakey had him at first team level, so we know what his capabilities are.

"That was the reason we wanted him here.”

Ramsey faces a tough battle to nail down a starting spot at Carrow Road in a hot area of Smith's squad, but League Cup progress and a home tie against Premier League Bournemouth is another avenue to impress.

“I've said to the group, we'll utilise the whole squad for every game that comes up now because it's not an under 23s squad, it’s a fully fledged first team squad who are capable of playing in the Championship and cup games as well," said the City boss.

"To have Premier League opposition is a good test. I’m sure they will make changes and it gives me the opportunity to do the same when that tie comes around.

"I know we played them at the same stage last season. I am just glad we don’t have to go to Bournemouth on a Tuesday night.”