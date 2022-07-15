'I expect big things from him' - Smith's high hope for City defender

Interview

Dean Smith is backing Andrew Omobamidele to make a big impact in the Championship next season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith is tipping Andrew Omobamidele to make waves in the Championship with Norwich City next season.

The Canaries' boss rates the Republic of Ireland international highly but injury has seen the defender make just one competitive appearance since Smith's appointment as head coach last November.

His rise to prominence at Carrow Road has been rapid and Omobamidele remains highly rated by those in the corridors of power at the club, who awarded him with a new, long-term contract earlier this year.

Omobamidele made his first appearance after recovering from a stress back fracture that ruled him out for the entirety of the second half of City's dismal Premier League campaign.

City's boss - who himself was a central defender during his playing days - is tipping the 20-year-old to make a lasting impact in the Championship.

"It's really good to see him back," Smith said. "We wanted to nurse him back slowly because it was a stress injury. We didn't want to throw him onto hard ground too quickly.

"We thought this was a good chance to give him 45 minutes and he has managed to come through that unscathed.

"I expect really big things from him to come. He's a talented player, he's athletic, good in the air. He has all the attributes to be a top centre half for us."

Omobamidele was candid about his own challenges during his long road to recovery. He is hoping to step up his workload as Norwich travel to France on Saturday to face Marseille.

The defender will be competing with experienced trio Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson for a starting spot next season.

Andrew Omobamidele is hoping to make up for lost time at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Smith believes the young defender will attempt to establish himself as a leader within Norwich's dressing room as they plot a path back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"His experiences will only grow from playing football," Smith said after City's midweek friendly win over King's Lynn Town.

"He's been unfortunate with the injury last season that robbed him of a lot of games but he has come through it as a stronger person mentally.

"His outlook now is to try and become one of the leaders of the group next season."