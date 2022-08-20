Smith takeaways: City boss on Attanasio news, Aarons loan reports and Onel over Todd

News

Dean Smith had his say on some of the headline issues after Norwich City's Championship win against Millwall.

The Canaries boss spoke to the media at Carrow Road on Friday evening.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

US sports tycoon Mark Attanasio's proposed appointment as a director of Norwich City

I have no idea if that means funds coming into the club. It is something for the hierarchy of the club rather than myself. But it is really exciting when we get investment into the club or people who want to come and invest in this club.

This is a great football club.

Reports City have knocked back loan enquiries from Italy for Max Aarons, and Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach are also monitoring the full back with two weeks left of the transfer window

I don’t believe so. I haven’t spoken to Stuart (Webber) about that or he hasn’t alerted me to that.

Onel Hernandez's promotion to the starting line up for Millwall and Todd Cantwell dropping to the bench

Knowing what Millwall were like I wanted to be a bit more direct down one side. We told Onel to stay wider and open up some pockets and make some direct runs inside. I wanted to keep their wing backs at home and not to flood that midfield area, where I felt we could be strong.

Todd started the last two league games and with three in seven days I wanted to freshen it up a touch. I said to Todd he was just unfortunate, it was not down to his performances why he wasn’t in the team.

Sam Byram's absence after returning to training in recent days following a thigh injury which ruled him out of the kick-off

Probably a starter for Tuesday (Bournemouth in the League Cup). I just felt it was too much of a risk because he hasn’t played any pre-season football.

Two home wins and the fans buying into what you are trying to build

They have always got behind us since I have been here and I have said from day one it is up to us to get bums off seats and entertain them and show good football.

I felt we had some good spells but what made it even more pleasing was how hard as a group the players worked. We gave up one big chance from a set piece and that is all they had.