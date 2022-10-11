City boss Smith on sack race culture

Interview

Norwich City chief Dean Smith has one word of advice for any new young coaches – survive.

Smith is now remarkably the seventh longest-serving boss in the Championship this season, after Steve Bruce’s exit at West Brom took the tally to nine managerial changes in the second tier.

The experienced Canaries’ head coach is still a month from celebrating his first anniversary in charge at Carrow Road, but knows how volatile the profession is.

“You have to want to do it because it is an industry where you are going to have so many ups and downs,” he said. “The wins are great and it is a good feeling when you go home. But the losses are so much harder. We lost at the weekend and I did 30,000 steps on Sunday.

“I have sat on a panel talking to up and coming young coaches and I remember one of the talks was about that first ever job interview, and what would you be saying.

"There was some talking about having a 10-point plan and I said, ‘Say what you have to, to get the job’. Learn about the people who are going to interview you, find out about them, and then your job is to survive.

"If you can survive six months, nine months, then you can start to build. If you go in with an idea this is my five year plan, you are lucky to get to nine months sometimes.

“I think I am the seventh longest serving in the Championship now, and I have not even been here a year. You look at the successful managers in the English leagues and they are usually the ones with that longevity, Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, David Moyes. Big names, big managers but they had longevity within their jobs.”

Smith, speaking as a guest on the BBC Five Live Sport’s Monday Night Club, started his coaching journey at Walsall in 2011.

“My good friend, Chris Hutchings, who had brought me to Walsall as head of youth ended up getting sacked,” he said. “The chairman pulled me into his office and was saying, ‘I want you to take over as caretaker manager’.

"I said, ‘Yes, I thought you would. I am the only coach left at the football club. So I couldn’t see anybody else doing it’.

“I was happy with my head of youth role, but said I would help the club while they were looking for somebody. We managed to stay up on the last game of the season, and I really enjoyed trying to improve the players.”