'I am not him. I won’t try to be Daniel Farke' - Smith on rapport with City fans

Interview

Dean Smith has opened up about the quest to marry performances with points at Norwich City – and striving to build the same rapport with fans as Daniel Farke achieved.

Smith is approaching 12 months in the job at Carrow Road since he replaced the popular German, who landed two Championship titles but was unable to establish the Canaries in the Premier League.

The former Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa boss has accepted the same mission, and opened up on the challenges in an appearance on the BBC Five Live Sport's Monday Night Club.

Smith joined Pink Un+ columnist Chris Sutton for a wide-ranging debate. Here is a transcript of some of the key topics discussed.

How important is it to build that relationship with your fan base?

We had that connection at Aston Villa when we got promoted. There was that link of course with Jack Grealish being a Villa fan, me being a Villa fan, and it actually helped us. I think Steve Cooper has that at (Nottingham) Forest, (Mikel) Arteta at Arsenal.

You have got to build a connection because the supporters will help you be successful. You can see that at clubs that have momentum.

I knew when I came to Norwich I would have to build that connection. Daniel Farke did a fantastic job. They won two Championship titles, and when a new manager comes in, normally it is because someone else loses their job.

I knew there was a strong affection for him. I am not him. I won’t try to be Daniel Farke.

You have to be yourself but you have to build that relationship with those same supporters. I am not one who will go in the centre circle at the end of a game and clap all the supporters. I will stand near the tunnel and shake every player’s hand before they leave the pitch.

But there is also this argument about style and still trying to win football games. How long will supporters accept you being a really good performing team, but not winning enough games?

Success is testing yourself against the best. Look at one of my previous clubs, Brentford, they have done brilliantly in how they got promoted and stayed there.

I like to look at xG tables, I know not everyone does, but it is a massive indicator of performance, and they are in the top half of the Premier League.

Management style and how you deal with defeat

Usually I am very good at leaving the game behind when I get home but I couldn’t do that on Saturday (after losing 3-2 to Preston). I went out and did 30,000 steps on the Sunday, part of that was playing golf, which did clear my head a little bit.

If I have been outplayed and get beat, that is one thing, but I felt we contributed to our defeat. With the quality we have got that is something I find harder to deal with.

I remember being at Walsall in my first season and we had lost 1-0 to Bournemouth, to a corner routine, and I have gone in the dressing room afterwards and went mad.

Then gone to my room and had a thumping headache and then I thought, ‘I have got to do the press now’ and from that day I thought the most important thing is the messages I have to get out, through the press, to help the team for our next game.

There will be times when I have a feel the lads need something from me straight after the game, but normally it is a two or three minute chat. We have a debrief on the Monday in what has been the analysis room (at Colney).

I told the players this week from now on that is the 'learning zone', because you have to keep learning. If we get promoted, that is how we get better and improve our chances of staying up.

I just think by Monday everyone is calmer and you can talk more sensibly about how we move forward as players and a team. Experience helps you. I am 600-odd games in now as a manager. If I go in and belt out at the players emotionally in the dressing room I need them next week, I need them to play for me next week.

We get data fed to us straightaway during games and they provide the evidence for what your eyes see. Then I can get into a player if they have not done enough in a game, but it has changed from when I was a player to now in terms of how you deal with them, how you manage them.

Takeaways from last season’s top flight relegation

Last season was painful. We lost Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah to injury at key times and it cost us. We never had enough to change games from behind.

It was a chastening experience and very difficult to change the mentality of players when you have been outplayed in some games, and beaten in a lot.

We couldn’t cope with having two or three injuries. It was too tough. I didn’t think we had the squad to cope with it. But we have won seven out of 13 league games this season and I can only praise the players.

Preston was a poor defeat but we contributed to that. We have some really good players who want to get better, and I believe they will do.