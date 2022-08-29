Smith takeaways: City boss on relentless schedule, Gibbs injury and Rashica

News

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship fixture against Birmingham.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call on Monday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

City's relentless Championship schedule

It's enjoyable because I actually love the games. I'm one of those managers who does enjoy that side.

I really like the training and getting the lads prepared for the matches but the matches are the things I really enjoy and am passionate about.

(Does it mean you have to rotate your squad a bit more?) I think it probably does and most Championship sides are going to be the same. It's important we use it right. If we feel that some lads are looking leggy then we will sit down with the performance team and check out the numbers.

As I said on Saturday after the game, the quality of the squad that we have allows us to do that as well.

Liam Gibbs' injury

Liam Gibbs is obviously out after his injury on Saturday.

He had it scanned last night. The images have come back to show that there is an injury. I think he's going to see the specialist.

On first look, it isn't as bad as first feared, so that's good news, but obviously, there is an injury there.

I thought it was just the ball hitting his ankle in the air but I've seen it back and he has actually gone over it. It doesn't look nice. Let's hope he is back sooner rather than later.

Sam Byram played the majority of Norwich City's win over Sunderland on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Can Sam Byram play again after Sunderland outing?

Sam Byram came through the game okay. He's been asleep in the cryo chamber for the last three days I think!

It's a conversation that I will have with Sam. The fact he didn't have to think about it at Sunderland and it was just a quick decision of 'get on, Sam, you're playing' (probably helped). He saw the game out really well.

It's asking a lot of him to go Saturday and then Tuesday with the significant amount of time that he has had off, especially during pre-season as well.

How has Milot Rashica responded to his omission?

We've only had one training session since then. He trained well.

I sat down and explained to him my reasons as I have with Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill. That is the way I believe it should be and then it's down to the players to change my mind.

He is a little bit low on confidence at the moment, as players can be. He has got the one assist for Max (Aarons) goal against Wigan but he signed as a big money signing in the Premier League and he wants to be playing at the highest level.

Being in the Championship, he probably expects a little bit more of himself. He is working hard at that. There is no question about his desire and his attitude. He wants to be a top player and we're helping him with that.

When he came back for pre-season, all of his numbers were pointing in the right direction so it's not for the want of trying. He's an important player for our squad.