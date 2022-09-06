City boss aims to solve away riddle

Interview

Todd Cantwell was back in the Norwich City midfield for the win over Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith’s mission is to avoid any more bumps on the road when Norwich City head to Burnley in a meaty Championship clash.

The Canaries lost their opening two away league games at Cardiff and Hull, and were made to work hard to pick up points at Sunderland and Birmingham.

Onel Hernandez’s 93rd minute winner sealed a stirring comeback at St Andrew’s, but Smith knows there is work to do to match the control at Carrow Road.

“Yes, performance-wise, away from home at the moment, there needs to be improvement,” said the City chief, ahead of Friday's Turf Moor test. “I felt we deserved to win the game against Birmingham. I thought we had the better chances. But performance-wise, it could have been better.

"Sunderland was a battling performance where I didn't feel we played particularly well there. We created a big chance and made some big blocks. There is certainly more to come.

“Away games in this league are going to be tough, because we've got crowds back now and they're going to try and make it tough for you. There is no team that are going to lie down for you, people are going to try and stop us playing, and they're going to be hard to beat.

"There's not going to be too many teams, probably a handful, that will come out all guns blazing to try and beat us. At home we have needed to show more patience when you come up against a low defensive block.

"In the last couple of away games it's been more of a mid block than a low block and we've tried to play in front of them too much rather than going in behind, when there's space to do that.”

Smith certainly has available options across midfield, with Aaron Ramsey and Todd Cantwell earning starts in the 3-0 weekend home win over Coventry City.

“Todd has played quite a lot of minutes already, and I feel he is in a good place,” said Smith. “I thought he had a good performance. He was able to come into those pockets and allow maybe Sarge (Josh Sargent) and Teemu (Pukki) to stretch the play.

“Coventry gave us the outside so we used it. What we tried to do was move it quickly and shift them across the park, and when they did shift get those combinations down the side.

"It is easy to go backwards and sideways and not penetrate but we found the right times to go inside. The recognition from the players tactically was excellent.”