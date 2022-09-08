Smith takeaways: City chief on Idah injury, award nomination and Kompany

News

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship game at Turf Moor against Burnley.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call on Thursday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Adam Idah's injury setback

The squad for this game is okay and not looking too different to the last game.

I told you Adam's knee was still swelling up. Unfortunately, he's had to have some exploratory surgery to see what the cause was.

That is going to put him out for a number of weeks, but I'm not sure what the verdict is on it yet. He had to have that done when he went to see a specialist.

He will miss the next few weeks. He is a big lad, so his body is going to take a lot of excess jumping, landing and external factors. It's just broken down a few times for him recently.

He has to concentrate on getting his body right to play football over a long period.

Left back injury progress

Dimi is out of his boot which is really good.

Sam is out of his boot but is still walking on crutches, he has had his stitches out now because he has had an operation.

Lungi is still in his boot. Dimi looks to be the one who is likely to come back the quickest.

August Manager of the Month nomination

I don't take too much (pride). It's a team effort and it's never just Manager of the Month. There are an awful lot of people who work with me who help the team get to where they are.

It's nice to be recommended to get it, but the be and end all is just winning football games still.

There is a team behind that and whoever ends up getting it, deserves it.

Vincent Kompany was appointed as Burnley's manager earlier in the summer. - Credit: PA

Vincent Kompany's start at Burnley

He went over to Belgium first and became a manager over there. I know highly he is spoken of.

I took his first team coach from him, Aaron Danks, to Aston Villa from Anderlecht. I've spoken to him at length about what he wanted to do and how he got things across.

I suppose it's not bad to work for a number of years under Pep Guardiola to learn about coaching. They have had to make a lot of changes within their squad and are playing well.