Smith confirms City duo Zimbo and Tzolis set for exits

Match reaction

Norwich City boss Dean Smith confirmed Christos Tzolis and Christoph Zimmermann could be heading for departures after a 3-1 friendly win at Cambridge - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann and Christos Tzolis look poised to depart ahead of Norwich City's Championship quest.

Head coach Dean Smith confirmed after Tuesday's 3-1 friendly win at Cambridge the duo have attracted interest, with both not involved at the Abbey stadium.

German media reported earlier in the day Bundesliga 2 club Darmstadt want Zimmermann.

While Tzolis has been tipped with a move to Club Bruges during this summer.

Smith opted not to be drawn on the identity of the club tracking stalwart Zimmermann.

"I can't say at the minute. We have had a club who have asked the question about Zimbo and we have given him the opportunity to make a decision" said Smith. "Everybody knows what this club means to him and what he means to the club.

"He is a huge character and he probably hasn't had as much football as he would want in the past 18 months. It would be wrong of us as a club not to give him this opportunity.

YouTube

"He has a tough decision to make. If he chooses to go then he goes with everybody's best wishes at this football club He showed as a character and a footballer the type of people we want at this football club."

Smith is also willing to sanction a departure for young wide player Tzolis, although the head coach feels he still has a future at Carrow Road.

"There are a few clubs asking if they could take him on loan," he said. "So it is a possibility he could go out on loan. He is a player with lots of potential. Unfortunately he didn't play a lot of minutes last season. We still believe there is potential to come out of him.

"But we can't give him the amount of game time this season that he needs. In the long run for him and the football club we feel it is better for his development he goes out on loan. Then he comes back full of confidence after that."