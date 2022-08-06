Smith hoping to make home advantage count for City

News

Dean Smith is hoping Norwich City can make the most of the Carrow Road factor - starting today as they host Wigan.

The Canaries' campaign began with a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff last weekend but they are hoping to make amends with a positive start to their league campaign in NR1.

New additions Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez are poised to make their City debuts, with Dean Smith hoping to add some extra creativity before the window shuts. Norwich are also interested in signing Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey on loan.

In midweek, Smith took the unusual step of hosting a training session at Carrow Road in order to familiarise his squad with their surroundings and shake any nerves ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

"Some of the lads haven't been to Carrow Road before," Smith explained.

"I thought it was important that we went there and got some familiarity around the stadium for a few of the lads. It was a good chance to go there.

"We had some supporters from the community who came to watch the training. It was just about getting familiarity; that's all it was."

Last season, empty seats were a regular sight towards the end of matches, that is something City will be desperate to amend going into this campaign.

Norwich City will be hoping to make Carrow Road a happier p-lace to watch football this season. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Smith is hoping that performances can bring about a more positive atmosphere in NR1 throughout this season. One factor behind that will be a consistent stream of goals, City's boss has been working hard with his squad on that after last weekend's defeat.

"You need to play well for supporters to say in their seats," Smith said. "We want supporters to be exactly what it says on the tin, to be supporters.

"We will work as hard as we can to put in performances, and with that you get results. We have to concentrate on us. 90 percent of what we do is based on us.

"It was the lack of quality last week, I didn't feel our front three played as well as they could do but I didn't think they had great service as well. When both the service and how the front three play don't fit in, then it's not going to bring you goals. We've been working on that this week."