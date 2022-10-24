Smith takeaways: McCallum return; league slide; Blades' lesson

Interview

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship trip to Burnley.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call at Colney on Monday morning.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Squad news

A few fitness concerns. We're going to have to assess a few people today (Monday). Obviously Isaac (Hayden) and Dimi (Giannoulis) had their first starting minutes for a while so we’ll assess them today and there's a couple of other knocks and bruises that we'll assess as well.

I thought Dimi started the game really well and gave us really good balance. It was a decent performance until he started getting tired, and then he became the pantomime villain a little bit for their fans.

Sam McCallum boost (original timeline was December after a metatarsal injury)

It is not only Dimi. We have Sam McCallum back training now. That is a really pleasing one for us. He might even be in my thoughts for tomorrow if he trains well later.

He is actually in team training. He's ticked all the boxes a lot quicker than we expected with the performance team, and they've recommended that he can now step that up and train with the squad.

Burnley under Vincent Kompany

They've had a really good start to the season, tough to beat, play good football, got good players who came down like ourselves. They're in a position where we would expect to be, with ourselves fighting to get back to the Premier League.

{Kompany factor) I think they were a lot more pragmatic last season in the Premier League. It's a different league when you've got really good players, and he certainly has got his own philosophy in how to play.

Any concern at dropping out of the top six?

No, not at all. I said to you before I didn’t think we were going to run away and be 20 points clear of everybody else when we had won six on the spin. I'm not going the other way now. We have no entitlement rights to go and win every game at this level. It's a tough level.

We have played probably 13/14 games without a recognised left back and defensive midfielder. But the quality of the players has got us to where we are at the moment. I just believe that we will get stronger and stronger.

(But five point gap now to second spot. Is that the bigger issue?) No, because that can change within four days in the Championship. We have five games until the World Cup break and plenty of points for us to play for.

Sheffield reflections

We gave away a couple of silly little fouls. Grant (Hanley) and Dimi both got involved with Billy Sharp when they probably didn't need to.

During that first 15 minutes of the second half we had numerous counter attacks where we probably should have put the game to bed, having watched it back yesterday (Sunday).

There were at least five situations where we've had three versus two, a five versus four or a four versus three and the final ball on a couple of occasions was just overhit, or the decision making was wrong.

I remember AJ (Aaron Ramsey) trying to pass one back across the box when he should probably use his left foot and there was the one taken out of our control when (George) Baldock trips Sarge (Josh Sargent) as he was going into the box.

That could have killed the game, would have killed the game, but I was really impressed with our attacking intent.