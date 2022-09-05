Smith urges City to keep the hammer down

Interview

Teemu Pukki is off the mark in another Championship season for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith is warning his Norwich City squad the hard yards lie ahead after picking up the Championship pace with a five-game winning surge.

The Canaries held top spot for 24 hours following a 3-0 weekend win over Coventry City, but face a stiff test of their promotion credentials on Friday at Burnley.

Sky Blues’ boss Mark Robins showered praise on his old club, but Smith is too streetwise to get carried away.

“I spoke to Robbo when we came off the pitch and he said, ‘You’ve got a really good team there,’ and they are showing that at the moment. But we need to make sure we continue,” said Smith. “Every game in this league presents a different challenge and you have to stand up to that.

"For me, I just concentrate on the next match. I want to be sat top after 46 games and there is an awful long way to go. It is relentless but the majority of the players know what it takes because they have been here before."

Teemu Pukki is one of the club's double title winners at this level, but has been challenged for his place spearheading the City attack by the early goalscoring form of Josh Sargent. The duo both notched in the Sky Blues' victory.

"His intelligence is what stands out for me, when you discuss Teemu," said Smith. "He makes unbelievable runs and sometimes people don’t see them. He has a great eye for where to go on the pitch to make it uncomfortable for defenders and that is shown by the amount of chances he gets.

"I always felt Sarge could get in those threatening positions. Probably the amount of teams in this league who are playing three at the back allows him to go and join Teemu a lot more as well. He is not having to track back and defend on the edge of our own box.

"We give him a little bit of freedom and he is keeping one of the centre halves at home. He is doing really well and he deserves the plaudits.



