Smith setting higher standards for City despite winning run

Interview

Norwich City have forged a winning mentality in the Championship but Dean Smith is on a mission to avoid complacency.

A 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday moved the Canaries four points clear of third-placed Blackburn after just nine matches, stretching their successive run of victories to six games.

After racing into a two-goal lead courtesy of a typical Teemu Pukki brace, Norwich's performance levels dropped and invited Bristol City back into the contest.

Despite being underwhelmed by the overall display, Smith is pleased the squad have rediscovered a habit of winning games after their dismal Premier League campaign.

"I was disappointed with the performance, but I've not lost sight of the fact it is three points again," City's head coach said post match.

"I've been in this game long enough to know that you can play well and lose at times, so to get that winning mentality that we've got at the moment we need to harness that and continue that.

"I think the scoreline affected us too much, we dropped off it too much. We were too comfortable at two nil. That's not like us or what I want us to be. In this league, we have to make it difficult for teams, do the hard yards and get in people's faces. I felt there was a bit of complacency at times."

Prior to the game, Norwich confirmed that American businessman Mark Attanasio had completed the purchase of a minority shareholding in the club, also taking up a role on the board of directors.

City's boss has experienced working under American ownership before at Aston Villa and believes the timing is right for Attanasio to take his place on the board.

In an interview with Attanasio, the Milwaukee Brewers owner revealed he had met Smith during his fact-finding mission of the city back in May.

"First impressions were really good," Smith said. "I've worked with an American owner before, funnily enough, he also owned a team in Milwaukee with the Bucks.

"He will certainly be a welcome addition to the football club and it was right for all parties.

"We can't forget the 26 years that Michael Foulger has put into this football club but it's great news for everybody and we're all looking forward to working with him."