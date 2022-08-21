Canaries put Championship rivals on notice

Interview

Josh Sargent pushed his claims to be Norwich City's attacking spearhead with Championship goals against Huddersfield and Millwall

Norwich City clicking into gear spells trouble for Championship rivals, in the view of Dean Smith.

City posted the wins against Huddersfield and Millwall head coach Smith felt early season performances had merited in a testing start.

The Canaries’ chief batted away suggestions there was still a Premier League relegation hangover, but hopes a Carrow Road win double last week transforms the mood.

“The last two wins have been massive,” he said. “It is hard sometimes when you are happy with the performances but not the results to keep giving that message, but I don’t think we played any better against Millwall than we did previously at Carrow Road against Wigan.

"We got the finishing and the results right. Our game now is to keep working on creating even better chances because I think we have the players who can go and score. We just need to put teams to bed a bit quicker.

“We want to be on the front foot, we want to keep that momentum and we have raised the roof at Carrow Road with two wins. I love winning football games but the only thing that gets that, and that we can control, is performances. If they do that, we will win the majority of the time.

“It is an okay start. Performance levels, good. Results, no, because we should have got more points for the performances.”

Josh Sargent’s three goals in two games laid down the challenge to Teemu Pukki. But midfield is a hot area with Kieran Dowell and Liam Gibbs hitting the spot for Smith beyond the headline-grabbing impact of Marcelino Nunez or the renaissance of Todd Cantwell and Danel Sinani.

“They are giving me tough problems because I am having to leave good players in the stand. We have good players to come back as well from injury,” said Smith. “I like the fact we have a strong squad.

“Josh has been waiting for his opportunity. He has not had many as that central striker. An injury to Teemu gives him that opportunity and he has risen to the challenge.

"If you go in and put performances then you have a right to be knocking on my door. I want those decisions.

Teenage Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has grabbed his chance to impress Dean Smith

“We have some very good, intelligent, forward thinking players now. We are going to need that. We will have teams who camp in and we need to be able to unlock the door.

"When teams are imbalanced and attack us that may present our best chance to score, if we can break quickly against sides with less numbers back.

“Kieran makes some unselfish runs, which allows Max (Aarons) to get it into a centre forward. He is a really intelligent footballer at this level. Gibbo can handle it at this level.

"His numbers are incredible for running. He is a very fit boy. Technically gifted and he understands the game, so really pleasing how he is progressing.”