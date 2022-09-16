'Fair' to judge City with high expectations - Smith

Norwich City are being graded with a high set of expectations in the Championship this season.

Dean Smith accepts that Norwich City have to satisfy high expectations in their quest for Championship success.

Despite a positive start to the campaign, the common consensus among supporters is there is still more to come from their performances as they seek to extend their run of wins to seven matches against West Brom tomorrow.

Smith admitted to feeling 'disappointed' with his side's display during their 3-2 win over Bristol City in midweek.

Since, the City head coach has reaffirmed his high standards to prevent complacency from setting in, with Norwich already four points ahead of third-placed Blackburn.

Given previous title-winning campaigns at the level, Smith accepts that his team are being judged more harshly than some of their competitors.

"I think it's fair that there is more expectation on us," Smith said. "It's also fair to say that there is more to come from our performances.

"I don't think we have got the rhythm that I would want us to have at the moment and the players are aware of that. The good thing is we have players who can score goals in all areas.

"I'm seeing that we are producing better chances than the opposition in every game bar the Cardiff game where there wasn't any chances. In terms of what we are trying to achieve, which is creating better opportunities than our opponents, we are doing that."

West Brom arrive in Norfolk today hoping to offer under-fire boss Steve Bruce some respite having recorded just one victory in the Championship so far this season.

The ex-City defender has seen his side squander big opportunities that have prevented them for capitalising on some promising performances but Smith is backing the Baggies to come good.

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce already finds himself under pressure after a slow Championship start. - Credit: PA

"It's about patience, " Smith said. "I looked at the XG (expected goals) after the Birmingham game and they beat them on XG, so they are creating chances but they aren't taking them at the moment.

"Their performances have been good and they are a team to be respected. I don't doubt that Steve has been under pressure before and knows how to deal with it a lot better than me.

"It will be a tough test against a strong squad and one where we will have to be at our best again."