Test of endurance for City chief

Interview

Dean Smith is trying to guide Norwich City through a hectic spell of Championship games before the World Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has warned his Norwich City players this is crunch time in a Championship slog before the World Cup.

The City boss revealed he sat his troops down before the recent away win at Blackpool to map out a crucial 11-game spell in 40 days, until the domestic season pauses next month.

Norwich head to Watford this weekend looking to bounce back after a 3-2 Carrow Road defeat to Preston.

“I did say to the players there is a stack of games coming up until the World Cup and they will all be needed,” said Smith. “It is a big challenge to manage the squad but what I am seeing at the moment is players standing up and wanting to play.

"They are not showing any signs of tiredness. Let’s hope they are doing that after game 10 of this spell.

“The good thing is we have people like Danel (Sinani) or Dowler (Kieran Dowell), who have been unfortunate not to be playing more. They both came out of the team against Sunderland and we continued to win after that. Onel (Hernandez) as well.

"We have a lot of lads who can start, so if it was a case we had to manage the load of lads like Teemu (Pukki) and Nacho (Marcelino Nunez), who have played an awful lot of games, I can. I don't think I'm weakening the team at the moment.”

City ground out a 1-1 draw at Reading recently, but Royals’ chief Paul Ince has expressed his fears over the ‘madness’ of the schedule to squeeze in a winter World Cup in Qatar.

"Well, it is a season like no other when you drop a World Cup in the middle. But yes, you do worry about player welfare as well,” said Smith. “I don't know how else we're going to get the games in, unless there is somebody else with more wisdom than me who decided to put a World Cup in Qatar in November/December during the middle of most club seasons.

"But it is what it is. And we have to deal with it.

“It will certainly give us the chance to test what would be a winter break a little bit earlier than probably the winter break would be.

"It’ll also be nice to see an England team go to a World Cup as well without having played an awful lot of games, and go into it a lot more refreshed than they normally do."

Norwich plan a warm weather training camp before returning to the UK to play a friendly between Middlesbrough's scheduled visit to Carrow Road on November 12 and resuming their Championship promotion quest at Swansea on December 10.