Chris Sutton: Why Wigan already feels like a must win for City and Dean Smith

Columnist

There is plenty of pressure on Norwich City boss Dean Smith to deliver promotion from the Championship this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's start to the Championship season was lacklustre but not particularly surprising.

Having watched Dean Smith's side throughout pre-season, it looked obvious where the issues were for Dean Smith. On Saturday, Norwich were powderpuff in attacking areas and looked bereft of quality.

In many ways, a lot of last week's column could be copied and pasted into this one. Norwich were unable to get Teemu Pukki into the game, had just one shot on target and were easy to defend against.

Slow starts for Norwich are hardly new. In both their previous title campaigns, they got off to a slow start before spluttering into life.

But on those occasions, they were led by Daniel Farke and had a certain Emi Buendia in their ranks.

This is an entirely new proposition under a manager who hasn't led a team to automatic promotion in the Championship before.

The major concern is that Dean Smith and Craig Shakespeare have had the entirety of pre-season to resolve their lack of cutting edge and, as of yet, haven't sourced any answers.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

- If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).