Chris Sutton: Norwich must display patience over Smith's future

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM October 26, 2022
Norwich City Manager Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford Pic

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has come under pressure after a poor run in the Championship. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

There is a culture in modern football of turning on managers after even the slightest period of poor form - Norwich City need to remain patient around Dean Smith and his position. 

The figures don't lie, and they cause concern - one win in seven, sitting outside the top six and underwhelming performances have seeded doubt among some that Norwich's boss is the best placed person to take them forward. 

But there has been mitigation. Norwich have been without a left back for a large portion of this campaign and their poster boy signing of the summer window Isaac Hayden made only his first start on Saturday against Burnley. 

It is little coincidence that both Dimitris Giannoulis' return and Hayden's first start led to the side looking better balanced, but when their respective tanks began to empty, Norwich's performance levels dramatically decreased. 

Smith is right - for extended periods of that game, in particular the first half, their game plan worked. 

Their work in the final third on Saturday was so frustrating. I watched the game with fury as their play was littered with major opportunities squandered, the final decision was left wanting and their attacking play stodgy. 

It was a similar problem to the one they encountered against Burnley last night, where they struggled to create anything tangible for large portions of the game at Turf Moor. 

