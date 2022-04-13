Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Columnist

Chris Sutton: City's win over Burnley was just what Dean Smith needed

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2022
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Chris Sutton believes Norwich City's win over Burnley was just as important for Dean Smith as anybody else. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's win over Burnley was much-needed for supporters, but it was just as beneficial for Dean Smith.

After last week's goalless draw against Brighton, fingers were pointed at Smith for the first time and there were concerns over playing style and whether he was the man to lead the club forward in the long-term. 

I feel those criticisms are extremely harsh. 

As Smith said on Friday, he is coaching due to necessity rather than implementing what he wants to do. It will be over nine months before a Norwich City player that he has signed will play for the club. 

Smith must be given time to stamp his mark on the club.

Whatever anyone has said, after recent results he must have been doubting his own ability as a coach but also the ability of his squad. 

Smith needed that result for his own self-confidence. 

