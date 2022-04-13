Columnist
Chris Sutton: City's win over Burnley was just what Dean Smith needed
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City's win over Burnley was much-needed for supporters, but it was just as beneficial for Dean Smith.
After last week's goalless draw against Brighton, fingers were pointed at Smith for the first time and there were concerns over playing style and whether he was the man to lead the club forward in the long-term.
I feel those criticisms are extremely harsh.
As Smith said on Friday, he is coaching due to necessity rather than implementing what he wants to do. It will be over nine months before a Norwich City player that he has signed will play for the club.
Smith must be given time to stamp his mark on the club.
Whatever anyone has said, after recent results he must have been doubting his own ability as a coach but also the ability of his squad.
Smith needed that result for his own self-confidence.
