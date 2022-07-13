VERDICT: King's Lynn Town 0-2 Norwich City

Video

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith had plenty to ponder despite his side's 2-0 win over King's Lynn Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City may be unbeaten in pre-season but there was still plenty to dissect as they beat King's Lynn Town 2-0 at the Walks.

Dean Smith opted to sit in the stands and take a more analytical role for the Canaries' third pre-season friendly and was given plenty of food for thought by his team's performance.

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Christos Tzolis ensured City left West Norfolk with another win to add to their collection as they continue their preparations, but they remain a work in progress.

Norwich still have plenty to do as they continue working ahead of their opening game away at Cardiff City on July 30.

They now travel to France to face 10 time Ligue 1 champions Marseille before travelling to Cambridge United next week.

We also round up the latest injury bulletin including updates on Isaac Hayden, Pierre Lees-Melou, Kieran Dowell and Angus Gunn.

