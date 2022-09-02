Smith takeaways: City chief on Aarons 'interest', Rowe progress and transfer window

News

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship game at Carrow Road against Coventry.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Reported bids for Max Aarons:

(Were there offers made for him?): Not that I was aware of at all.

It definitely helps players when the window closes. Psychologically for all players now they know that is it and that nothing can happen.

They are here until January at least and can concentrate on their football.

Jon Rowe injury progress:

He is due to see a specialist next week.

I think they will reimage the shin and see how he is, then we get further guidance from that.

Isaac Hayden timeline:

I'm looking at getting a game during the international window.

We will organise a game in there where Isaac will play. He is on the grass running now which is good and then the ball will start coming out pretty quickly.

He is on the right road now which is really good news.

Marcelino Nunez was one of four players Norwich City added to their squad during the summer transfer window. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Transfer window reflections:

We knew there wouldn't be massive changes and we said that from the start.

We knew the area that we wanted to improve and we got three good players in the midfield area in Isaac (Hayden) who unfortunately hasn't played yet, Gabby (Sara) and Marcelino (Nunez).

I'm really happy with the business we've done there. We brought in AJ (Aaron Ramsey) as well. We knew it wasn't going to be lots of business.

As I've said, I don't mind having good players at the football club, in the squad or even in the stands at times.

There is great competition here for places, and we have a great ability and different types of player, not just in our centre-forward positions but also out wide. I'm very happy with the squad that we have got.

The strength of depth in the squad is really good. Having five subs allows you to try and change the momentum of a game, we have done that in the recent games.