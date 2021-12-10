Smith on City Covid checks

Video

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is awaiting the results of Covid tests on two players ahead of Manchester United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith insists Norwich City will take every precaution required to avoid a fresh wave of Covid disruption, with two unnamed players awaiting the results of PCR tests.

Smith revealed at his pre-match press call on Friday morning, ahead of Manchester United’s weekend visit, a couple of his playing squad had complained of feeling unwell.

City’s last Premier League opponents, Tottenham, had to cancel a midweek Uefa Conference League fixture after reporting multiple Covid cases in the camp.

Smith went on to confirm the first round of their regular Covid testing since last Sunday had returned no positive results, and the duo would be available for United if that remains the case.

“If the PCR results come back okay then they will be back in the fold with us and available for selection this weekend,” he said. “We don’t think there is any issue coming out of the Tottenham game. That is not just the players. We (the coaches and myself) are all fine.

"It's a difficult situation, but it's one that we've been going through for quite a long time. We're as well protected as we can be, with the protocols the Premier League have put in place which are pretty stringent.

“The players know they've got a duty of care when they when they leave here (training ground), to make sure that they're not passing anything on. We've got a very high vaccinated record at the football club as well so there's not certainly very many here who are not vaccinated, which is a real big positive as well.”

City’s pre-season planning, ahead of their Premier League return under former boss Daniel Farke, was badly affected with 11 of the squad either contracting the virus or having to isolate as close contacts.

The government announcing a tightening of measures earlier this week under a 'Plan B' scenario as a result of rising case numbers linked to the new ‘Omicron’ variant. But Smith dismissed any suggestion he should compel players or staff to get the vaccine, if they have not already done so.

“You can't order anybody to go and have a vaccination. I can strongly advise but certainly not order,” he said. “We can only follow our government’s guidance in terms of getting vaccinated. It's not compulsory, it's up to the person, whether they want to go and have the vaccination or not.

“Whilst we believe it's the right thing to go and do, and we've advised that all our playing stuff and staff at the football club to have it done, there will be people will have their own reasons for not doing it.

“It is similar measures to what we we've had previously, so there won't be too much newness from what the lads were doing before. There'll be masks inside the buildings, no prolonged meetings and soft tissue massage will be kept to a minimum as well.

"The normal kind of stuff we have had to do before at certain stages.

“We've obviously all been through this pandemic over the last two years. It's become part of our lives, unfortunately, at the moment, and hopefully, we can get rid of it. You've got to keep your distance in terms of how you act outside of the pitch, but the protocols are there for a reason.

"If we're following them there shouldn't be too many worries about a spread. We're fairly fortunate that we're in a position where we get tested, very regularly.

“We have compliance officers on site all the time making sure the regulations are being followed. We're in a really good and safe place.”