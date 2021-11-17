City boss Smith feels Farke's pain

Video

Dean Smith admits he has ‘big boots to fill’ after replacing Daniel Farke as Norwich City head coach.

Smith was officially unveiled at Carrow Road on Wednesday alongside sporting director Stuart Webber.

The former Aston Villa boss was dismissed less than 24 hours after Farke was sacked, prior to the international break, but has now made a swift return to Premier League management.

“I have a lot of sympathy for Daniel. I know him and like him very much,” he said. “He has done a fantastic job at this football club. It is never nice to lose your job. We were both in the same situation within 24 hours.

"I am also very respectful of the job he has done and these are big boots to fill. We have a great belief we can get the points we need to stay in this league. I look at this squad and believe they are capable.

“There is enough quality. When I spoke to Stuart he believes they are good enough to stay up. When myself and Craig (Shakespeare) looked at the squad we both believe it is a group who are not producing the results they need. The fans can expect an organised, hard working team.

NCFC Extra: Now or never for Billy Gilmour at Norwich City

"We won’t leave anything out on the pitch.

“Each day in training is a day for me to educate and help the players learn but also for them to enjoy. We all know you get more out of people if there is an enjoyment element and hopefully the supporters can enjoy some really good performances.

Smith insists he does not feel taking over the bottom side in the top flight is a gamble.

“If I thought it was a risk I wouldn’t have taken the job,” he said, in the broadcast section of his press conference. “I have seen how progressive this club has been.

"Mine and Craig’s job, along with the rest of the staff, is to keep us in the league this season and we firmly believe we can do that.”