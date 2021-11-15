Smith has a point to prove at City

New Norwich City boss Dean Smith is a man on a mission for Canaries’ stalwart Darren Eadie.

Smith was confirmed as Daniel Farke’s replacement at Carrow Road on Monday morning, just eight days after his own dismissal from boyhood club Aston Villa.

Eadie is in no doubt Smith will want to prove people wrong, after taking over at the Premier League strugglers.

“He is a bit of a wounded animal,” said Eadie, speaking to Sky Sports. “I think when someone gets the sack in football you almost have a point to prove. You don’t often get opportunities as quickly as this one has come along for a club in Norwich City’s position.

“He has not played (Aston) Villa yet this season, in terms of the Norwich, so they will be big fixtures for him. I think it is a really good appointment. He is a safe and sensible one.

"The interesting one for me moving forward is the recruitment. I think there could be a different type of recruitment in terms of the type of player he wants.

NCFC Extra: Stuart Webber's reaction to appointing Dean Smith as Norwich City boss

“But he has job to do with the group he has at the minute. I am sure in January he will have some funds to add to that, even if they have to do some wheeling and dealing to maybe move things around a little bit in order to get the squad exactly where he wants it to be.

“But if Norwich do end up back in the Championship there is probably no better man than him who knows the league. It ticks a lot of boxes, without a doubt.”