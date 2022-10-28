Smith defends City plan amid criticism

Interview

Dean Smith has launched a defence over his management style at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has launched a robust defence of his Norwich City plan amid criticism following a run of poor Championship results.

The Canaries' head coach has come under increasing pressure from supporters after four defeats in the last five matches have seen the club drop outside of the play-off places.

Ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke City, Smith has rejected suggestions that he has taken the club on a different path to the one Daniel Farke created during his managerial tenure.

"I’ve been told many times that we’ve gone off track from Daniel. I’m a very big fan of Daniel’s, and I always have been," he said.

"Daniel would be one of the first ones to say that when he played against Brentford or Aston Villa in the Championship, they were some of the toughest games that he has played.

"We are aligned in terms of how we want to play football. I don’t think you go and get headhunted as a manager for playing boring football.

"My team at Walsall, I got headhunted by Brentford. My team at Brentford got me headhunted by Aston Villa. My team at Aston Villa got me headhunted by Norwich City.

"I am quite firm in my beliefs and ideals of how I want to play to game. Yes, it hasn’t been seen as well as it should be at times. At Burnley and Watford are the first two times this season where (we were second best)."

Despite some concerns over style of play, Smith believes that there is mitigation behind why City have struggled to uncover a consistent style of play.

City teams in recent Championship seasons have been easily identifiable, whereas Smith has been more adaptable in his approach.

He was also quick to accept responsibility around the current run of results and called for unity to get City through a sticky run of form.

"I thought Watford overpowered us and I thought Burnley outplayed us – that is the first time it’s happened. In all my years in football, I have never had a right-footed left-back.

City boss Dean Smith has come under fire for Norwich City's run of form. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There are mitigating factors. I want the fans to get behind us. I accept responsibility for results and I accept criticism. If I didn’t then I wouldn’t be sat here in this job. I’m not immune from it," Smith said.

"As I said right at the start, a mood is sometimes controlled by results.

"When those results aren’t going well, people are there to be shot at. Last season, unfairly in my opinion, it was Stuart (Webber) who has masterminded two title-winning teams at this football club. Now it’s me. I will take it on my shoulders but we will improve."