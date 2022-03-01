Smith's hat tip to City fans as he urges team to evoke spirit of Spurs win

Interview

Dean Smith is hoping Norwich City can repeat the epic FA Cup victory from 2020 against Tottenham as they seek to cause an upset against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Canaries needed a penalty shootout win over Spurs to set up a home quarter-final clash against Manchester United which was eventually played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith's side travel to Anfield for the second time in 11 days on Wednesday hoping to replicate the performance that saw them take then manager Jose Mourinho's side the distance before Tim Krul's penalty heroics earned them a place in the final eight of the competition.

City still have players involved in their ranks who played in north London that night, and Smith is hoping to lean on their experiences to help them navigate a way past the freshly-crowned League Cup winners.

"I think that win can be leaned on. It's nice to have players with those experiences already," City's head coach said during his pre-match press call.

"We know that we are more than capable of competing at this level. We need a little bit of fortune and I feel that Liverpool will change their line-up having played 120 minutes.

"Hopefully we can get the victory that we want."

City's head coach revealed over 1,000 tickets have been sold for the away end, quite a figure when you consider a kick-off time of 8.15pm and the travel involved.

Whilst it won't be similar to the 9,000-strong yellow wall City fans created at Tottenham for that famous FA Cup win, it will still be crucial to roaring on Smith's side.

The City boss has come to expect a vocal and loyal fan base since arriving at the club in November and tipped his hat to all those making the journey to Merseyside on Wednesday evening.

"It is too late for away fans to be expected to travel to the game and then travel back. I believe we've sold over 1,000 tickets which is unbelievable.

"The one thing I can say is that we've got a loyal base of supporters who have been fantastic since I've been here," Smith said.

"The numbers they travel in are incredible. Hopefully, we can give them something to shout about on Wednesday night. I want to thank every single one of them on behalf of everybody at the club."

