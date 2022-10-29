City boss' call for unity ahead of crunch Stoke clash

Interview

Dean Smith has called for unity ahead of Norwich City's clash with Stoke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has urged Norwich City supporters to stick with the team ahead of a crucial game against Stoke.

The City boss has found himself under fire after four defeats in the last five matches but was keen to stress the importance of unity as his team seek to emerge from their poor form.

Smith has received the brunt of the criticism following an under-par defeat to Burnley in midweek, with social media awash with supporters calling for change.

Ahead of a game against Stoke today which feels pivotal to the mood around the football club, Smith has urged supporters to 'stick together'.

"I understand the fans' frustrations. I’m frustrated. We are all frustrated," he said.

"We want to be playing great football and creating 15 or 16 chances every game and scoring goals. The reality is that we’re not doing that at the moment because it’s a competitive league.

"The last five games have been against clubs like Sheffield United, Watford and Burnley who have also been in the Premier League like us in recent years.

"We are not entitled to go and beat them. We’ve lost two of those games by one goal and have drawn the other game. I understand the frustrations but we have to stick together at times like this."

Norwich currently reside outside of the Championship's top six and welcome ex-boss Alex Neil back to Carrow Road in hope of uncovering some much-needed positivity.

In a bullish press conference, Smith also hit back at accusations that his appointment marked a shift in approach at Carrow Road and sought to clear up misunderstandings with his methods.

"There is a lot of, I think, misperceptions around our style and what we’re trying to do," he said.

"We talk about a project and whether we’ve gone off plan and it’s been suggested we went off plan when I was appointed but for me, that is lazy journalism.

"If you look at the places I’ve come from and teams that I’ve had, I have improved every one of them and I will improve this team as well. I believe that I will.

"The players are on board and the club is on board. We have to move forward as a football club learning to win, learning to play the right way and we certainly will."