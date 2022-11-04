Smith takeaways: Goalkeeper battle, fitness bulletin and World Cup plans

News

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship game against Rotherham.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call at Colney on Friday morning.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Fitness updates:

(Are Sargent and Giannoulis fit?): They are both training with us today so it should be the case that they are available for selection. Sarge is a definite yes. He is pain-free, has no symptoms and has only had a week off. He has played the majority of the season so is more than fit enough to play a game.

Dimi is one that we will need to look at. He’s just come back from a long-term injury, we will need to have a look at where he is and where Sam (Byram) is as well. If we feel that Sam is fatigued slightly, then we may favour Dimi or even Kenny (McLean) for that matter.

Jon Rowe's progress:

It’s a positive. He hasn’t trained with us yet. He will probably train with us during the World Cup break. I’m also expecting Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Lungi (Jacob Sorensen) to be back training during that international break as well. When we start back after the World Cup break, we should have a full squad which is really pleasing.

(Any other concerns?): The only concerns are the ones who have been playing of late with a lack of preparation so Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden and Sam Byram as well. They are the only other concerns that we will have a look at today.

Tim Krul has had a watching brief after Dean Smith handed Angus Gunn a chance as first-choice keeper.

Goalkeeper tussle:

He’s been a little bit unfortunate that results haven’t gone his way but I said at the start that we’ve got two more than capable goalkeepers at this level and Tim was unfortunate but I felt it was the right time to give Angus his start and he’s done well.

(Has Krul responded to the decision?): He is a big member of the team and the squad. I’ve always been honest with my conversations with the players and gave them my reasons, and they don’t always have to agree with them.

I am the one who makes the decisions to pick the team. I’ve always been of the mindset that if you give them your reasons then they have to deal with that.

World Cup break plans:

After the game against Middlesbrough, the lads will have a week off and then we will meet up for some warm weather training. Then we will have 12 days of preparation for the Swansea game after the break.

We will probably have one friendly game on the Saturday before we play Swansea and we’re in the middle of arranging that at the moment; that is the only thing we will do.

We will review the season so far, what we’ve done and what we need to improve on. I think everyone needs that break because it’s been such a crammed period of games. We haven’t been able to go and do too much on the training pitch.

It’s been crammed further by not just the World Cup but also with Her Majesty dying meant we lost a weekend there. It’s been pretty frantic. Every Championship manager will be looking forward to the break and reflecting and reviewing.