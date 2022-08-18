Smith takeaways: City boss on Pukki fitness, left-back pursuit and three at the back

Interview

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/08/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply.

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship game against Millwall.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Thursday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Teemu Pukki's availability after his foot injury

I don’t know, is the honest answer. He could get a trainer on yesterday and did some jogging. He hasn’t had a football boot on yet and hasn’t struck a ball yet either.

We will give him until tomorrow morning before we make a decision on that.

Sam Byram and Adam Idah's fitness updates

Everybody else came through the game against Huddersfield okay, and Sam Byram has another couple of days of training under his belt, so he will be available to go into the squad as well.

It is a difficult balancing act, but I will be led by Sam on how he is feeling fitness-wise and mentally as well. As we know, he has a recent injury history, but he's quite a level-headed lad and he definitely knows his body.

He knows where he is at, and he's not a kid. I will speak to him and be led by him before making a decision.

Adam Idah is training today. He will probably be available for the Bournemouth game on Tuesday.

Left back pursuit

I thought Kenny's performance (at left-back) was okay. He wasn't really troubled and looked comfortable in the position.

Yes, we are still looking in the market for that position. We have Sam Byram coming back as well but it still leaves us a bit light in the full back positions.

We are just looking at left back at the moment. We have quite a heavy squad now and a good squad. I’ve said it before but I’ll end up leaving good players in the stand. That is the position that we want to be in.

Could three at the back be an option?

It was a potential option for Tuesday. It seems to be the popular formation in the Championship this season.

Every game that I’m watching, the opponents coming up seen to be playing three at the back. It’s probably good the games we played in pre-season going to King’s Lynn and Marseille and teams like that.

It was an option, but I felt we were playing well and having chances with the system we had so I didn’t think it was time for a change.

It wouldn’t be too much of a difference. We played it a couple of times last year at Tottenham and against Chelsea, but they then changed their system and we had to change it at half time.

There are different options you can do but the style of play is the most important thing rather than your system of play.

Preparing in a packed schedule of games

A lot of these periods now are more about recovery than tactics and that is why the pre-season period is so important to get your ideas and principles in place.

All of the players had the last two or three weeks of pre-season with us so they understand what we are looking for. A lot of our work will probably be done via the classroom with the smartboard at the moment to let the lads know what we’re after.

They are getting much better. We have some really good talks now regarding the games, the reviews, and going into games and there are a lot more players coming forward. That is what we wanted to encourage.