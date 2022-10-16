Smith backs Gibbs after early Watford exit

Interview

Liam Gibbs will handle a tough Norwich City gig at Watford.

The impressive teenager was replaced at the interval by fit-again Isaac Hayden, as part of Dean Smith’s bid to get control of midfield in Saturday’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Vicarage Road.

Gibbs conceded an early penalty, after he was adjudged to have fouled Ismaila Sarr, although Angus Gunn saved Dan Gosling spot’s kick.

The former Ipswich youngster also had a key role in the build up to Josh Sargent’s eighth league goal of the season.

“I thought Watford’s three in the middle were running the game and we needed to get in their faces and stop them,” said Smith. “Liam Gibbs is a good young player and he will get better and better. It has been tough for him but really good to see him at this level.

"But he is playing against a side with a squad who were in the Premier League. That is never going to be an easy game for him. We know the potential and we can see. It was just a little bit tough for him.

“I thought the penalty was an unfortunate one. In real time I wasn’t sure if he was actually in the box. It is one of those where two players run across each other. If he has tapped him then it is a penalty.

“For 20 minutes in that second half I thought we really had them on the back foot. We had the disallowed goal, where Teemu (Pukki) is marginally offside. Then that big chance against the bar for Grant (Hanley).

"We had five or six situations at corners with good balls into the box. The second half was more about what we are about and we physically coped with them. First half, we didn’t.”

Smith also swapped his full backs to the opposite flank at the interval, with Max Aarons on a booking after a torrid shift against the dangerous Sarr.

“I didn’t want him to get involved in any other collisions with him,” said the City chief. “They seemed to target that area as well so we felt it was time to switch him. Max is an accomplished right back and we knew the type of player Sarr is.

"Max has handled a lot of players in the Premier League and Championship. I thought the booking was extremely harsh which put him under pressure, but Sarr was causing Max problems.”

Gunn made his first league start since May 15, after Tim Krul was replaced following his shaky display against Preston the previous weekend.

“It just felt right to make the change now. Tim was culpable for a couple of goals recently and it is also good for the culture of the team to keep everyone on their toes,” said the City boss. “He did okay. A good save for the penalty and he made a couple of other saves I would expect him to make. His distribution was alright as well.”