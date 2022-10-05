Lucky 13 for City as Hanley latest to ease goalscoring burden

Interview

Grant Hanley became Norwich City's 13th different goal scorer this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

When Dean Smith arrived at Norwich City, he set a challenge to his squad to ease the goal scoring burden on Teemu Pukki.

When Grant Hanley volleyed in the Canaries' opening goal at Reading on Tuesday evening, the Scot became the 13th different goalscorer this season in all competitions.

In his first press conference as City boss, Smith made his desire to improve the output of other areas of the team clear - particularly from set piece situations.

The defender's strike means that Norwich have now had more goalscorers in the opening 14 games of this season than they managed last year, with Pukki the only player to amass more than two strikes.

With the long-term aim for City being Premier League survival, achieving a more consistent stream of goals less dependant on the Finn will be of paramount importance in that particular quest.

Smith was quick to highlight how Norwich have shared the goals this season as a step in the right direction.

"I'm really pleased for Grant, he doesn't score too many. I think he is the 13th different scorer for us this season," Smith said.

"It's important that we share the goals around and it's a good one to have. The chances that did come our way fell to players that don't usually score like Grant or Kenny (McLean) had the other big chance and Andrew (Omobamidele) had the header at the end.

"We would normally want them to fall to Teemu (Pukki) or Sarge but it wasn't to be for us tonight."

Hanley's goal arrived in a largely frustrating evening for the Canaries at Reading, where they struggled to convert a substantial amount of possession into high-quality goal-scoring opportunities.

The draw against the high flying Royals saw Norwich extract four points from a possible six from two testing away matches in the space of a few days.

Smith is targeting improvement in performances as a busy October continues for City with a Carrow Road return against Preston North End on Saturday.

"I'm happy with the points tally. I would have liked six, obviously," City's boss reflected.

"We still have things to work on and we're 12 games in the season so there is a long way to go."