Smith takeaways: City boss on Hanley fitness, West Brom and Aaron Ramsey

Norwich City boss Dean Smith spoke to the media ahead of the Championship game against West Brom on Friday.

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship game at Carrow Road against West Brom.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Grant Hanley fitness update

He is a little bit of a concern. We're going to have a look at him in training today so we will be guided by him.

He said he doesn't feel that bad, which is good news for him. He has a call up for Scotland to think about as well so we will see how he is.

Ben Gibson is a capable replacement, he has proven that. Grant has been playing with Andrew, but if he does miss out then we have Gibbo ably waiting.

Other fitness updates - Giannoulis, Hayden, Gunn

(Giannoulis): He is the one who I expect to come back first out of our left backs. He is out of the boot, walking around and in the gym. I don't think he is far off from being outside either.

(Hayden): I'm hopeful that he will be training next week, so the first part of the international period.

(Gunn): The scan was okay. He's had an injection. He has to rest it for five days and then he will be back training.

West Brom progress

They've lost the same amount of games as we have.

I've watched them against Watford, against Burnley and they beat Hull 5-2 at home. Burnley and Watford both found it really tough against them and both of those games were at the Hawthorns.

They've got some quality players at this level - Jed Wallace and John Swift who they have signed. I had Swifty at Brentford, so I know how good a player he is. They have strength throughout their team.

Steve (Bruce) is in the thousand club in terms of managing games, so he certainly understands the game.

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey has made a bright start to his Norwich City career. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aaron Ramsey's progress

I believe he has got a really good awareness anyway. He has a really good football brain.

Going to Cheltenham in League One has really helped him mature a lot more. He didn't get the minutes he would have expected or wanted. That's a great learning experience.

I've always been one to look for players for their second loan. The first is always a bit of a gamble whereas the second ones they know what they're walking into.

He's a footballer who is creative. He can see spaces and has two or three assists already this season.

International break

The rest will be important, but there isn't much of a rest for the players because there are only about six who will be here.

Most of them will be away playing games. Scotland have got three games; Ukraine twice and Ireland. Chile have a couple of games. Sarge has been called up for America as well.

The majority of the lads won't be resting, most of them will be playing so it's only us coaches who get a rest.