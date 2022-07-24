City boss Smith delivers positive fitness bulletin after Hibs' finale

Match reaction

Dean Smith was pleased overall with Norwich City's Scottish tour that concluded with a 1-0 defeat at Hibs - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s pre-season climax at Hibs will not live long in the memory but Dean Smith declared the Canaries’ Scottish trip a success.

City followed up a 2-0 defeat at Celtic on Saturday with a 1-0 reverse at Easter Road for a youthful visiting line up.

Norwich now return south to fine tune the preparations for the Championship kick-off at Cardiff next Saturday.

“It has been a great trip in terms of what we wanted to get out of it,” said the Smith. “Hibs wasn’t the spectacle we had against Celtic. There was no tempo, no pace on the ball. I was pleased with the first 30 minutes because we had a young back three out there who had not played at a first team level in front of 9,000 fans.

"We got sloppy for 15 minutes and the second half was us playing keep ball without creating anything.

“Maybe until the likes of Sarge (Josh Sargent) and Teemu (Pukki) came on. But the benefit was getting minutes into the players.”

Grant Hanley watched the action with light strapping on his right ankle after an early exit at Parkhead. But Smith is confident he will be fit for the trip to Wales.

Smith also revealed Dimi Giannoulis had been struggling with a sickness bug along with updates on Kieran Dowell, Tony Springett and some of the other notable absentees from a mini tour north of the border.

“Dimi got an hour over the two games because unfortunately he has been ill. He had sickness before we travelled so it was precaution not to play him against Celtic and give him 60 minutes or so here,” said Smith. “With Grant it is a contact injury, like we said. Speaking to him today he thinks he will be fine.

“Kieran, we were hoping he could get 20 or 30 against Hibs (after a hernia op) but he is probably not as far ahead at this stage. But he should train this week. Springett, rolled his ankle in the last session before we came away so unfortunately, he had to miss this trip.”

Sam Byram is expected to train this coming week, although Smith was less confident Ben Gibson will be back on the training pitches at Colney. Both missed the Scottish trip with muscular issues.

The City chief also expects to get his first look at Brazilian signing Gabriel Sara, who has completed his rehab from an ankle injury.

“We have Sara training with us from Monday. But how far he is away from playing I won’t know until we see him,” he said. “Our performance department are happy with the physical numbers so once he gets in with us we will know the level of sharpness he has.”