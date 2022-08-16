'Ultimately our job is to win' - Smith lays it on the line ahead of City home double

Interview

Dean Smith is under no illusions much-needed wins are what keep Norwich City fans onside ahead of a big Carrow Road double bill.

Huddersfield’s visit on Tuesday, followed by Millwall’s league trip on Friday, present Smith and his squad with the chance to pick up their first Championship victories of the new season.

The City chief knows the home fans will back the Canaries to the hilt, and then it is down to him and his players to deliver.

“It's always about us doing our part,” he said. “Listen, I've been to football games as a fan, as a player, as a coach and as a manager. Supporters like teams that win.

"There’ll give you an opportunity if you are going out and playing well but they want teams to win, ultimately, and our job is to win and make sure it's an entertaining game for our supporters. I expect the players to do that again.

“Win the next two and you can be nearly at the top of the table. I've watched West Brom in the last two games, and they look pretty similar to us. They've dominated, missed chances or not taken them, and they sit on two points.

"You're not going to get promoted after the first three games, but it helps to get as many points early because you're not getting towards the end of the season and playing catch up. But 43 games left is an awful lot of games.

“No disrespect to the teams that we've played, I'd still rather be in our position at the moment, in terms of the squad that I've got, the players that I've got available, and the performance levels.”

Marcelino Nunez has been a shining light in a bumpy start to the season following his recent move from Chile. The young midfielder is already a key man for Smith.

"A tremendous player and he is enjoyable to watch. He just wants to get on the ball and play," he said. "He was a little bit loose at times (at Hull) but he just wants to be on the ball all the time and he scores free kicks like that regularly in training.

"He also forced the keeper into another good save right at the end. Him and (Gabriel) Sara will both be top players for the football club.

“We are clicking, we're just not winning. We've not scored enough goals at the moment. It's getting that win and scoring that first goal when the chance arises.

"I spoke to a Cardiff player, who I know really well, after our first game and he said for half an hour we couldn't get near you. The opposition find it hard to play against us, but we need to take our opportunities.”