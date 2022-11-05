Smith relaxed by ebb and flow of Canaries performances

Dean Smith is not unduly concerned by Norwich City performing in 'bursts' during matches. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has no concerns that his Norwich City side are performing in bursts within matches - but is targeting a more controlled display against Rotherham.

Some criticism has been levelled at the Canaries for their inability to produce a 90-minute performance in their Championship quest so far.

Norwich impressed during the opening 20 minutes of their clash against QPR in midweek only for their levels to drop significantly in the middle portion of the contest.

That has been a regular occurrence in matches this season - but Smith isn't unduly concerned by that particular trend.

"I think that is games in general," Smith said when asked whether the dip in performance levels in games are concerning.

"Every game that I look at, especially in the Championship, there will be a team like Burnley or like ourselves who will be in control of games but then the opposition will have bursts of pressure themselves.

"Yes, we would like to prolong those periods. I think we get a little bit loose on the ball at times and get frustrated if we aren’t in the lead but that is part of this group evolving."

Norwich head to Rotherham this afternoon hoping to record a complete display.

The Millers provide a tough test for City, having started the season brightly before losing manager Paul Warne to Derby.

Smith is expecting his side to face a reaction following their last-gasp defeat to table toppers Burnley in midweek and feels his side have to approach the challenge with the right mindset.

Dean Smith is expecting to see a response from Rotherham United after they fell to a late defeat to Burnley. - Credit: PA

"It's a difficult place to go to," Smith added. "Whenever I've taken a team there, it's been a challenge. They were very close to a great result against the form team in Burnley who scored in the 91st and 100th minute.

"They'll want a reaction. Every club will want a reaction, if you've won, you want to win another, if you've drawn like we have, you want to win the next one. They've conceded two late goals and they'll want to see a reaction.

"Emotional control will be big. They're not a bad footballing team at all. They've some momentum after being promoted into the league but we have to go there and show our qualities."