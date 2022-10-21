PRESSER: Sheffield United v Norwich City - Sargent fit; Dowell out

Press conference

Josh Sargent went off at half-time in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat to Luton with a leg injury - Credit: PA

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship game at Sheffield United - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Smith provided a fitness update on those who featured in the midweek 1-0 home defeat to Luton that made it three losses on the spin, and sparked a negative reaction from many home fans at Carrow Road on the final whistle.

Josh Sargent is available on Saturday after being withdrawn at the interval following a kick to the back of the knee/lower hamstring area.

Smith did indicate immediately after the Hatters' reverse it was a precautionary call by his medical team, and expected him to be in contention for a testing trip to Yorkshire.

Kieran Dowell is ruled out with laryngitis. Dowell was named in the starting line up for Luton, but pulled out in the warm up with breathing difficulties. The midfielder was allowed to go home that same night after the club doctor had checked his lungs and airways.

City still await the outcome of a red card appeal for Kenny McLean raising an arm towards Tom Lockyer in the Luton penalty area in the second half. The Scot is facing a three-game ban.

McLean featured at left back on Tuesday, with Sam Byram omitted through what Smith labelled on Friday an on going management of a hip issue.

Byram trained on Thursday but Smith indicated it would be a late call for this weekend. Dimi Giannoulis did make his long-awaited return from an ankle injury in the second half of the Hatters' loss.

Andrew Omobamidele is out for 'three to four weeks' after suffering ankle ligament damage in the recent defeat at Watford. But the Republic of Ireland does not require surgery.

Smith confirmed on Friday morning that effectively means he will not feature again until the other side of the domestic World Cup break.

Adam Idah is on track to return to light training early next month, following exploratory knee surgery in late-September.

Jacob Sorensen (foot) is out of a protective boot but 'still some way away' from consideration, and Jon Rowe (shin) is with the rehab team.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Blades' trip.