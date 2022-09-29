PRESSER: Blackpool v Norwich City - Key duo fit for duty; Hayden setback

Press conference

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship return at Blackpool - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries resume their promotion quest this weekend after the international fortnight.

Captain Grant Hanley (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (groin) are expected to be fit this weekend after withdrawing from the Scotland and Republic of Ireland squads respectively after the 1-1 league draw against West Brom for further assessment at Colney.

Smith confirmed Hanley had another injection at the start of the fortnight but had been able to train in recent days, while Omobamidele needed rest.

Isaac Hayden has been held back for another 10 days after a check up with parent club Newcastle detected an 'effusion' or swelling on the knee. Hayden was scheduled to take part in a practice game as part of the next stage of his recovery from a knee issue that has so far delayed his Canaries' debut, but Smith confirmed on Thursday that did not happen.

There was a positive update on Liam Gibbs, who is scheduled to train later on Thursday and will be available for selection if he suffers no adverse reaction.

Gibbs suffered an ankle injury at Sunderland.

Smith indicated his international contingent had returned without any fitness concerns, although the likes of Marcelino Nunez will now be in a recovery phase ahead of the weekend.

The City head coach was also pressed for the latest recovery timeline on the likes of Dimi Giannoulis (ankle) and Adam Idah (knee).

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to Saturday's Seasiders' trip.