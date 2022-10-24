PRESSER: Burnley v Norwich City - late calls; major McCallum boost

Press conference

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship game at Burnley - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

City head north again for Tuesday's night's Turf Moor test against the Clarets after a 2-2 weekend draw at Sheffield United.

Smith will assess a few 'bumps and bruises' later on Monday. Isaac Hayden and Dimi Giannoulis both started following long term injury layoffs.

Gabby Sara was ruled out on the morning of Saturday's game with illness. Sam Byram (hip) was another absentee. Kieran Dowell missed the trip to Bramall Lane with laryngitis. Smith said on Monday morning Dowell was doing fitness work indoors.

Smith did reveal Sam McCallum has made a much quicker recovery from his broken foot injury, and now given the all-clear to rejoin full training.

The left back had been expected to be out until after the World Cup but could come into Smith's thoughts this week.

Kenny McLean serves the second of a three match ban for his red card in the recent defeat to Luton. City failed in an appeal on Friday to have it over-turned.

Andrew Omobamidele is out for 'two to three weeks' after suffering ankle ligament damage in the recent defeat at Watford. But the Republic of Ireland does not require surgery.

Smith confirmed last week that effectively means he will not feature again until the other side of the domestic World Cup break.

Adam Idah is on track to return to light training early next month, following exploratory knee surgery in late-September.

Jacob Sorensen (foot) is out of a protective boot but 'still some way away' from consideration, and Jon Rowe (shin) is with the rehab team.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Burnley trip.