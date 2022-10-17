Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Luton Town

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:40 AM October 17, 2022
Andrew Omobamidele hobbled off with an ankle issue in Norwich City's 2-1 Championship defeat at Watford

Andrew Omobamidele hobbled off with an ankle issue in Norwich City's 2-1 Championship defeat at Watford

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Luton Town - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Andrew Omobamidele appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Smith will be pressed for the latest on his Republic of Ireland international ahead of Tuesday's Hatters' test at Carrow Road.

Isaac Hayden played 45 minutes on his delayed debut for the club.

Smith will provide an update on whether the on-loan Newcastle midfielder suffered any reaction to his long-awaited competitive comeback.

Dimi Giannoulis (foot) is set to re-join training this week after not featuring since the opening home league game of the season against Wigan.

Adam Idah is on track to return to light training early next month, following exploratory knee surgery in late-September.

Smith will be pressed for the latest fitness updates on Jacob Sorensen (foot) and Jon Rowe (shin).

Follow the key lines from the press conference, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Luton clash. 

