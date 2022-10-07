PRESSER: Norwich City v Preston - Cantwell back

Press conference

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship home game against Preston - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries return to Carrow Road for the first time since September 17 on Saturday, and that 1-1 draw against West Brom.

City extended their unbeaten league run to nine games with a 1-1 midweek stalemate at Reading that moved them level on points with Sheffield United at the top.

Smith confirmed Todd Cantwell (quad) is available, after training on Thursday. Cantwell was not involved for the second consecutive game in midweek.

The City chief reported no fresh fitness issues from those who featured in Berkshire. Liam Gibbs made his first start since August 27 after recovering from an ankle injury.

Isaac Hayden is back running after being advised to rest for 10 days following a recent check up with parent club Newcastle that detected an 'effusion', or swelling on the knee.

Smith will be guided by his rehab team when Hayden is available to join in full training. Likewise Dimi Giannoulis (foot) with Smith confirming none of his senior players will be on duty in Sunday's scheduled development game against Stoke City's Under-21s.

Tony Springett (ill) is not involved at present.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Preston test.