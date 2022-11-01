Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v QPR - Sargent/Dimi on track for Millers

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:40 AM November 1, 2022
Updated: 9:26 AM November 1, 2022
Norwich City forward Josh Sargent missed the Stoke win with a calf strain

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent missed the Stoke win with a calf strain - Credit: PA

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s midweek Championship home game against QPR - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries bounced back to winning ways against Stoke, and Smith will aim to deliver a swift home double against the third-placed visitors, ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Josh Sargent (calf) and Dimi Giannoulis (rib) will not be available for Wednesday's game but are expected to be in contention for the weekend league trip to Rotherham.

Sargent picked up a calf strain at Turf Moor after plundering eight league goals this season to force his way back into the US set up ahead of next month's World Cup. 

Giannoulis cracked a rib on his first start in two months at Sheffield United recently. Smith reported no fresh injury or fitness issues from those on duty against the Potters. 

Kenny McLean returns to the fold after serving a three-game ban for a red card against Luton.

The likes of Andrew Omobamidele (ankle) and Adam Idah (knee) will not return this side of the domestic pause for the World Cup.

Recap all the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to QPR's Carrow Road visit.

