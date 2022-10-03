PRESSER: Reading v Norwich City

Press conference

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Championship trip to Reading on Tuesday - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

City make a swift return to action at the Royals after beating Blackpool 1-0 at the weekend to stay second on 23 points, one place and two points better off than Paul Ince's squad.

Smith will provide a fitness update on those who featured at Bloomfield Road.

Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele played the full game after sitting out the international period for their countries with shoulder and groin issues respectively.

Liam Gibbs made a late second half appearance in his first outing since damaging his ankle at Sunderland on August 27.

Todd Cantwell was not involved at Blackpool after Smith reported a quad issue in the build up.

Isaac Hayden is not expected to resume his fitness bid for another week following a recent check up with parent club Newcastle detected an 'effusion' or swelling on the knee.

The Magpies' midfielder has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Canaries, who he joined on an initial season long loan.

Follow the key lines from the press conference, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Royals' trip.