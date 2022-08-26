Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Sunderland v Norwich City - Squad update

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:40 AM August 26, 2022
Updated: 9:32 AM August 26, 2022
Adam Idah is another forward option for Norwich City after his midweek goalscoring return from injury against Bournemouth 

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship trip to Sunderland - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Norwich resume their league push against former boss Alex Neil's newly-promoted Black Cats, who have picked up eight points and lost just one of their opening five league games.

Smith indicated there was no fresh injury or fitness issues for those who featured in the midweek League Cup penalty shoot out exit to Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

Sam Byram and Adam Idah both made their competitive returns to action after long lay-offs. Idah notched a goal in a second half cameo after Byram had played the opening 45 minutes. 

Smith made 10 changes from the line up who beat Millwall last time out in the league, with Gabby Sara playing his first 90 minutes for the club since his summer move from Sao Paulo.

The City chief was pressed for the latest in the club's quest to add a left back ahead of the transfer window deadline on September 1.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Wearside trip. 

